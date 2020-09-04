During John Dumelo and Gifty’s wedding in 2018, KOD made a controversial comment about why male celebrities prefer ‘low-key’ women to those who are ‘all over the place’.

In an Instagram post, he stated that: "Just got off the phone with my friend and brother John Dumelo... My brother's actually getting married and I am invited! Unbelievable true oo!"

"Got me wondering why most men in the public eye settle for quiet/unknown [sic] women and not the ones all over. That could be a lesson for some of our sisters ooo. Men want women who can make a home and not be all over.”

He deleted the post after a heavy backlash on social media.

Now, Delay has revisited the issue, saying the people KOD branded as ‘low-key’ are now competing with radio and TV personalities for followers.

She said the celebrity wives who had private accounts have now made them public to gain more followers on social media.

“Do you remember when KOD said celebrities don’t marry women who are no all over the place?” she asked.

“But I have observed that so-called women who aren’t all over the place have privates accounts. And after blogs publish a few of their photos, they make their accounts public and start competing with those of us who are on TV.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEr9vfYHQMg/