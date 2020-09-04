Pulse.com.gh earlier reported how the TV host shaded wives Ghanaian celebrities, saying that though KOD described them as women not all over the place, they are now all over the place and flooding Instagram with their photos.

"Do you remember when KOD said celebrities don’t marry women who are no all over the place. But I have observed that so-called women who aren’t all over the place have privates accounts. And after blogs publish a few of their photos, they make their accounts public and start competing with those of us who are on TV." she said.

Some fans and blogs have deduced that Delay was indirectly referring to John Dumelo's wife because it was at the time of her marriage to the actor when KOD dropped the comment. Descending on a blog who connected her statement to Mrs Dumelo, she wrote "Stop the stupidity ok, I've never mentioned her before. Wagyimi wahu?"

Delay denies shading Jihn Dumelo's wife

She later posted the excerpt of her show where made the comment and wrote: "they're using my name for clickbait". Watch her post below.