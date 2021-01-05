During his 21st nation address on the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, January 3, 2021, President Akufo-Addo announced that all students from kindergarten to Junior High School will return to school on January 15.

“We are satisfied that in the current circumstances the reopening of our schools is safe,” he said in his address. “So, from 15th January our children in Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High in both private and public schools will be back in schools.”

He added: “All SHS 1 students will start class from 10th March and all the students embarking on the single-track academic calendar, their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will, however, return to school from 18th January.”

Nana Addo’s announcement was met by criticisms from some Ghanaians on social media, with the majority citing financial issues and effectiveness of government’s measures to curb the pandemic in this period.

But Afia Schwarzenegger, who is now a staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after ditching the National Democratic Congress (NDC) just a few weeks to the just ended general elections, says Ghanaians complain too much.

According to her, Nana Addo is not to blame for their financial issues and other excuses because ‘he wasn’t invited when parents were having sex’.

She made this statement in one of her Instagram posts shared on Tuesday morning.

“Ghanaians complained bitterly when Nana Addo closed down schools but, now, they are complaining about reopening of schools,” she said. “When you were having sex, did you invite him?”

“Schools have been reopened. If you can’t send your ward to school, dump them in dustbins. Why do you like complaining so much?” she quizzed.

Watch Afia Schwarzenegger speak about reopening of schools in Ghana below.