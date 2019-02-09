Last year, the young multi-talented Disc Jockey took her craft to another global level when she was invited by the Bill Gates foundation for an event in New York which saw French President Emmanuel Macron, Naomi Campbell and other globally influential personalities in attendance.

READ ALSO: Becca twerks with her baby bump at her baby shower

Born, Erica Tandoh, the 10-year-old who was celebrated recently by Jay Z's Roc Nation and once also got featured on BBC is still cruising through her global recognition and her latest destination is Addis Ababa.

In posts sighted by pulse.com.gh on D.J Switch’s Instagram page, she has updated her fans about her latest trip for an A.U event which has landed her in Ethiopia.

According to the Talented Kidz season 8 winner, the event she’s attending is about “ Sustainable Development Goals” and added that she had a special Presidential invite.

Watch videos below to catch up with DJ Switch’s A.U journey.