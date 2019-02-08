The singer confirmed her baby delivery news some days ago with a stylish baby bump photo she shared to thank God.

However, that only seems to be a teaser of what the “Gina” singer has in stock concerning how she enjoyed her solitude pregnancy life because she has shared has new a video of herself dancing with her baby bump.

The 34-year-old singer who got married to Tobi Sanni Daniel, a Nigerian entertainment mogul in August 2018, is still in a thankful mood for their baby girl and she is sharing the excitement with her fans.

Captioning an exclusive video of herself dancing with her baby bump, she wrote “Dancing Time...Praise time”. She also added that it was so much fun and that can be seen with the excitement she danced with whilst carrying her first child.

Watch video below