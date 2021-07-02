‘Do not abuse your power on your citizens’ - Eazzy tells Ghana police, military

Ejura has dominated headlines since Tuesday after military men attacked a group of unarmed protestors and killed two.

The group were protesting against the murder of Kaaka when the military force ambushed them and killed two and injured several others.

The majority of Ghanaians on social media have blamed the government for being reluctant to react to the tragic event and find solutions.

Celebrities and public figures have also called President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the coal for turning deaf ears to the brouhaha.

Reacting to the incident in Ejura, the former Lynx Entertainment star has said law enforcement agencies in Ghana should not abuse their powers and treat citizens with respect.

“To our Enforcers, Please Do NOT abuse your Power on your citizens!” she tweeted. “Treat everyone else with respect and love just like you will do to your own blood!”

She said guns will only hurt and kill people and that peace should reign for the country to move forward.

“Guns will only hurt and kill your people! Let’s all Keep Ghana peaceful so we can move forward as a better country,” she added.

Many Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the violence at Ejura.

Prince David Osei, who played a vital role in the re-election of President Akufo-Addo, slammed the government on Twitter saying the military men’s actions are undermining the peace Ghanaians are enjoying.

Actress Yvonne Nelson said nobody should die for protesting for a better Ghana, adding that the President will be remembered for the things happening under his watch.

Actress Lydia Forson said she is struggling to accept that all of this is happening under a President who’s supposed to be a champion of human rights, freedom of speech and rule of law.

Rapper Sarkodie said in a tweet that this is ‘not the Ghana we preach to the world.’