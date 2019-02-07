Though Yvonne Nelson in a recent report by pulse.com.gh has mentioned that she is not in a hurry to marry and get divorced later, Counsellor Lutterodt has suggested otherwise saying that it would have been better for these bachelorette celebrities to at least get married and divorce.

The outspoken Counsellor, known for his controversial comments has explained that when marriages grow it also impacts the Nation’s growth.

“The way they are why is nobody marry them, look we should be happy to find them marriage, do you know what it means? Your Nation grows when marriage is going on” he said on Tv Africa’s Breakfast Show.

