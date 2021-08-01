‘Don’t compare Moesha Boduong with me, we live different lives’ - Hajia4Reall (VIDEO)

Reacting to this, Mona4Reall has said she isn’t surprised by Moesha’s decision to commit herself to Christ because what she wants to do with her life is none of her business.

“I wasn't surprised when Moesha Boduong repented. If that is what she wants to do with her life, why would I be surprised?” she told Sammy Kay during an interview last week.

She said the life she is living is different from Moesha Boduong’s and that she shouldn’t be compared with her.

“Listen, Moesha has her life to live and I have my life to live. Don't get it twisted. Don't compare our lives,” she said.

Mona4Reall further stated that she doesn’t regret the life she has lived because it is what brought her to where she is now.

“I don't regret anything in life because whatever I went through made me who I am today.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the family of Moesha Boduong have asked the public to give their daughter a break.

“Everybody has a past, a present and a future. We have all lived lives that, depending on the ‘friends’ or ‘people’ around you, can positively or negatively influence your life. Some have lived high lives and others have lived practical lives,” a statement from the family dated July 27, 2021, said.

“No matter what happened or where Moesha has been and no matter whom she has ‘used’ or ‘offended,’ we believe that there comes a time in life when realisation sets in or a time when you ‘wake up from your past and try to make good your life.”

It said the family believe in her repentance and dedication to Christ and that they will support her in any way that they can.