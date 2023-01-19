Don’t trust any minister who resigns to run for president — Lydia Forson

"Do not trust any presidential candidate who only resigned to run for president and not because they saw wrongdoing and wanted to do the right thing," she wrote.

Her post comes a few days after Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, tendered a resignation letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his bid to contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP.

It is, however, unclear why he resigned after serving at the Trade Ministry since 2017, and it is believed that he took the decision to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto officially resigned on January 10, 2023.

According to sources he resigned to focus on his Presidential ambition as he wants to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.