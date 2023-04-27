Dr Kofi Abban's Ghc 5M Bentley, and other expensive cars leave Ghanaians drooling

A fleet of luxury vehicles lined up in his garage, and on the compound of his residence, were spotted in a viral video on social media.

Top-tier luxury car brands ranging from Bentley, Ford Mustang Shelby, Lexus SUVs, Old school vintage catalogues, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and salon cars, among others, were spotted.

Most of these vehicles had been customized with the initials of his name, ‘KA’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The said video has stirred interesting comments from netizens who are stunned by the sight of the ‘heavy machines’.

Kofi Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian Oil and Gas entrepreneur, philanthropist and showbiz investor.

He is the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa.

Prior to that, he had served as a drill crew member with Atwood Hunter responsible for the TEAK1, TEAK 2, and Banda Wells.

ADVERTISEMENT