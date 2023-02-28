ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Likee loses 3 month old baby girl

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana’s biggest YouTuber at the moment, Akabenezer, also known as Dr. Likee, has lost his 3-month-old baby girl.

Ras Nene
Ras Nene

According to a video, this tragic news reveals that the infant passed away just hours ago, on February 28, 2023.

The news was recently announced in a video by actors Kyinkyinaa Twaan and Komfo Kolege.

Since then, the actors have accompanied Ras Nene to his home to grieve with him.

The actors have since joined Ras Nene at his home to mourn with him.

Ras Nene whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi is a popular Ghanaian actor cum comedian based in Kumasi. well known for his action roles as bodyguard and armed robber in Kumawood movies. He has been able to carve a niche for himself in the Kumawood Movie Industry with his intriguing roles.

