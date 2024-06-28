Dr Likee reveals how he made GH300K from YouTube as his first paycheque (VIDEO)

Dr Likee recounted the surprising turn of events, detailing how Wode Maya had sent him a document via WhatsApp to take to the bank. Unfamiliar with the document's contents, Dr Likee was astonished when he was handed approximately $20,000 in cash at the bank.

“Wode Maya called me and said he had sent me a document through WhatsApp to take to the bank. I didn't even understand the document or what it was about. The moment I showed it to one of the staff at the bank, he asked me to sit down. Then I saw him counting out dollar notes for me. I wondered what I had done, after which he put the money in an envelope and gave it to me,” Dr Likee narrated.

Shocked and initially suspicious, Dr Likee described how he thought the situation might be a trap. However, upon returning home and counting the money, he confirmed the amount was indeed around $20,000.

Dr Likee expressed profound gratitude to Wode Maya for his unwavering guidance and support in navigating the intricacies of leveraging social media for his career advancement.

"That was when I called Wode Maya to thank him. He advised me not to listen to messages from people discouraging me and to focus on making skits, that if I do it well, it will be profitable for me,” he said.

Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, is a prominent Ghanaian YouTuber and social media influencer known for his travel vlogs and content that highlights the diverse cultures, lifestyles, and development stories across Africa.