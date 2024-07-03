Dr Likee seen cruising in brand-new Lexus RX350 in viral video

Overwhelmed with excitement, the associate recorded the encounter on his phone, capturing the actor as he approached the vehicle to share pleasantries with him.

The pair had a brief but heartwarming interaction, calling each other by fond names.

The video soon found its way to TikTok, where it quickly went viral. Ghanaians and fans of Dr Likee flocked to the comments section of the video after catching a glimpse of their favourite actor enjoying the fruits of his labour.

Without a doubt, actor and comedian Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, also known as Dr Likee, is one of the fast-rising celebrities dominating the media space, particularly on social media.

Adventurous Ras Nene has some unique traits, including his ability to speak and understand seven languages, including Kotokoli (Tem), Dagbani, Hausa, Twi, and English.

Dr Likee gained much popularity through comedy on YouTube. The popular actor also revealed how he received his first significant payout from his YouTube skits with the assistance of fellow YouTuber Wode Maya.

In an interview clip with Emelia Brobbey circulating on social media, Dr Likee shared the remarkable story of how his initial YouTube video brought in an impressive sum of about $20,000, equivalent to GH¢304,000.