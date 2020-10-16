However, the internet sensation who shot to fame after he awarded the likes of Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, VC of University of Ghana among other top Ghanaian personalities, appears to be happy in police cells.

He was picked up earlier today in Kumasi at the premises of Hello FM by National security over reports that he has flouted his bail condition over a similar fake UN award ceremony he held in KNUST two years ago.

READ ALSO: Dennis Cobblah; Ghanaian actor declared missing for 4 days shows up

A new video sighted by pulse.com.gh shows Dr UN, real named Kwame Fordjour in police cells with inmates hailing him whilst others ask him to give them some of his infamous awards. Watch the video below.