Dubai Princess unveils new perfume 'divorce' after explosive Instagram split

For those unaware, a few months ago, Sheikha Mahra dramatically ended her marriage to Sheikh Mana in an explosive Instagram divorce post, which created a massive stir on social media.

Now, her debut fragrance line seems to carry the same bold essence. In an official Instagram teaser shared on Sunday, Sheikha Mahra revealed her new product’s look, featuring a striking black-inspired theme.

The unveiled perfume bottle was accompanied by visuals of black petals, a black panther, and the montage of broken glass. Etched on the bottle was the word 'divorce,' seemingly referencing the Emirati royal’s highly publicised split.

Many have taken to the comments section to show their support for Sheikha Mahra as she embarks on this new venture. Dubai Bling star Mona Kattan commented, “All the best darling.” Meanwhile, others have praised the product’s bold title.

Previously, in an explosive post, Sheikha Mahra seemingly called out her husband Sheikh Mana Al Maktoum for his apparent infidelity.

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you. I divorce, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife,” read her public statement shared in July, which sent shockwaves through Emirati society.