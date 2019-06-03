Nana Opoku Kwarteng, who is popularly known as Starboy Kwarteng, claims the organisers’ failure to recognise his daughter marred the occasion.

He told Kumasi-based radio, Agyenkwa FM, that the brawl which ensued between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s camp at the event was caused by Ebony’s angry spirit.

He said it was because the organisers failed to recognise her daughter after being the first female artiste to win the coveted “Artiste of the Year” accolade.

Starboy Kwarteng stressed that previous winners of the topmost awards are given recognition in one way or the other at the next ceremony hence he was expected Charterhouse to contact him to play a role in the awards ceremony.

He stated that he reached out to the organisers of the event but nothing was communicated to him and it really hurt him that he and his daughter were sidelined totally during the awards ceremony.

Asked if he would forgive Charterhouse should they apologise, he answered yes.

But if that doesn’t happen, he says he would not say much but ‘time will tell.’