I filed and paid for it; Edith Ward breaks silence on divorcing Riggie Zippi

Edith Ward disclosed this in a social media post to announce her new status. "You can’t make ppl do right by you but you can decide how often you can let them do you wrong,” she wrote.

She detailed she funded the process to gain her freedom. "I filed for it, I paid for it, Dealt with it in private, Today it has been granted. My freedom walk continues in truth and peace," she said in the Instagram post below.

The reason for the divorce has not been detailed. However, Reggie has cast himself as the villain as he described himself as the "foolish father and husband" who is "irresponsible".

"I just want to KEEP this SIMPLE and STRAIGHT to my point so kindly bare with me. AS OF FRIDAY 11th AUGUST 2023 at 12:00noon, I AM NO LONGER A MARRIED MAN after 15 years of being extremely irresponsible and wicked towards my children and their mother and I apologise to them for my unacceptable behaviour as a VERY FOOLISH FATHER AND HUSBAND, It was all my fault, I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER INSTEAD OF CARING FOR MY CHILDREN OR FAMILY. GOING FORWARD," he said.

He continued that "ANY WOMAN YOU SEE ME WITH IS NOT A SIDE-CHICK OR MISTRESS. I AM NOW A SINGLE MAN WHO HAS HIS FREEDOM AND RIGHTS TO LIVE MY LIFE AND DATE ANY WOMAN I WANT TO, ESPECIALLY WHEN SHE LOVES ME AND TREATS ME WITH RESPECT AND GRATITUDE FOR THE LITTLE THINGS IN ANY BEAUTIFUL RELATIONSHIP.

In a post he also shared on social media, he detailed that "After 15 years of being a very useless, selfish, arrogant, manipulative, abusive, gaslighting and heartless FATHER OF 3 BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN, I have finally accepted that I REGGIE HALM IS SUCH A HORRIBLE HUMAN BEING WHO DOESN’T DESERVE TO EVER SEE OR SPEAK TO HIS CHILDREN BECAUSE I AM A VERY IRRESPONSIBLE MAN AND FATHER.

FINALLY!!! EVERY BAD RUMOURS YOU HEAR ABOUT ME, PLEASE DON’T EVEN BOTHER TO CALL OR ASK ME BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL TRUE BUT PLEASE, PLEASE AND PLEASE AGAIN, DO NOT EVER BELIEVE ANY GOOD THING YOU HEAR ABOUT ME CUZ I DON’T WANT YOU TO BE DISAPPOINTED.