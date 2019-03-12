In videos of Efia’s recent visit to Miss Nelson, she decided to take dance floor with the actress’ daughter, Ryn Roberts and it will be one of the cutest things you’ll see today.

The last time we saw Ryn, she couldn't hold herself after seeing her Mummy on TV and crying to touch her through the screens.

Well, she's growing so fast and can now take some cool steps on the dance floor too and we wouldn't be surprised she ends up in the creative arts industry one day with these traits at an early age.

Efia and Ryn were seen dancing to K.K Fosu’s “Anadwo Yede” hit song at her mother's home whilst the “Heels and Sneakers” producer looked on and cheered them up as she sings along as well.

Watch the video below and tell us who won.