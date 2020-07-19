A few weeks ago, television personality Nana Aba Anamoah and socialite Hajia4Real took social media by storm when they received expensive gifts as birthday presents.

Nana Aba Anamoah had a brand-new Range Rover and Hajia4Real, on the other hand, broke the former’s record when she was gifted a mansion at Trasacco plus a brand-new Range Rover.

However, Efia Odo’s birthday celebration didn’t go in that direction. Instead of cars, she received a cake.

Social media turned the heat on her and trolled her effortlessly.

“She didn't get de Range Rover some....she got salty small As* cake…kako la br3 ooooo....kako la br3 oooo,” popular Instagram gossip page those_called_celebs caption a video it posted.

A user mhizzmens_ahbediako said: “You’re address how you dress.”

“The guy men all turn mumu on her birthday o… My girl will cry lowkey tonight,” user thatshaihillgirl said.

Others disagreed with the trolls.

A user kisskim88 wrote: “Women shaming women is bad ,you can’t hail others and disgrace others for the same act,even if she did must she bring it out on social media?you that you’re busy blogging about Women do you have Range Rover or a Car.”

Another user andy99yaw also defended her: “Material things isn't all.1 yr plus,she is alive and well,she still sexy as hell and happy as ever.Hatred is a weaker emotion,get over it.”

What would you like to receive as a gift on your birthday? Share with us in the comment section below.