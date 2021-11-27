The fashion designer shared a video of his and baby mama on his official IG handle.
Elikem Kumordzi flaunts new baby mama, son for the first time (WATCH)
Ghanaian fashion designer and actor Elikem Kumordzi has made public the identity of his new baby mama and son for the first time.
In the video, Elikem Kumordzi, together with his baby mama and son, are dressed in the same green attire, undoubtedly sewn by him.
The family joined the famous “whashawasay” challenge, which has gone viral on social media via gospel singe Cecilia Marfo.
Elikem shared the video claiming his baby mama abandoned her child but preferred Instagram reels.
“Piss. Look at your mother, she prefers to do reels than carry you," he wrote on November 25, 2021.
Elikem Kumordzi welcomed his second with a model who is known as Hajara Nsoh.
This is the first time he is sharing videos of his new family.
Elikem was previously married to Pokello, which collapsed but brought forth a child called Tristan. Elikem, earlier this year, accepted he was the cause of the marriage hitting the rock.
He apologized to Pokello for not consciously holding down their marriage, adding that he slacked along the way.
He wrote on his birthday: "I'm a happy man today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @queenofswaggerofficial. I'd like to seize the opportunity to render an apology to you for not consciously holding us down. I slacked a lot, and I'm sorry."
