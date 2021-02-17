Oftentimes, celebrities turn blind eye to negative comments on social media in respect of their brands and personality, but Emelia Brobbey – who hasn’t been harsh on trolls – has taken the hard way to deal with them.

“When it comes to insults that are not sent to my public page, I allow it to go because there is absolutely nothing I can do about it,” she told Kastle FM.

She said those who insult her on her official Instagram page would be replied in an equal measure or blocked totally.

“But when it comes to my Instagram page that I have over 2.9million followers if you come and insult me there I might reply you. Even if I don’t reply I will delete and block you because I don’t know why you came to follow me if you don’t like me.”

Discussing cyberbullying which has taken its toll on the mental health of some public figures and celebrities, Emelia Brobbey stated that people can share their opinions on her social media handles but not necessarily insults.

“You can share your opinion but it doesn’t necessarily mean that insult me on my page. So sometimes people follow me because they want to learn and if they see insults it wouldn’t be nice,” she stated.

“If care is not taken some people might learn such unworthy behaviour so if you can and put insults on my page, I will delete you totally from my page. But those that I can’t control I let it go,” she concluded.