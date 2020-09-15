In 2018, “Black Panther” fans filmed a video message sharing what the movie means to them on “The Tonight Show” hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

What they didn't know was that Chadwick Boseman, the leading actor in “Black Panther”, was right behind the curtain, waiting to surprise them.

Among these fans was a Ghanaian by name Kwabena Abboa-Offei who admires the role Chadwick Boseman played in “Black Panther” so much.

When given the opportunity to record his video for Chadwick, he said everything about the film connects with his ancestral root, Africa, adding that Chadwick ‘killed it’.

“I absolutely loved this movie. You guys killed it,” he said.

He continued: “But on a personal note, my father is African. He is a scientist from Ghana. My mother and sisters are brilliant African-Americans women. So, basically, everything that represents me was honoured in this movie.”

He added: “I’ve seen the movie twice in theatres already, and once on bootleg. It was incredible.”

Then, Chadwick appeared in the recording room to surprise him. His reaction was priceless and emotional at the same time.

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer which he kept private. He died at his Los Angeles his home with his family by his side.

Chadwick was buried on September 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina.

According to reports, his final resting place is just 11 miles away from his hometown of Anderson and people of the town hosted a public memorial to celebrate the star’s life a day after he was buried.

Watch the emotional moment between Kwabena Abboa-Offei and Chadwick below.