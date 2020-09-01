Chadwick died on Friday, August 28, 2020, after battling colon cancer for the past 4 years.

His family announced his death on his social media pages with a statement that reads "it is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman".

The sad statement continued that "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

The actor died at his home, with his wife and family by his side.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time" the statement added.

Shortly after his shocking death, social media was flooded with condolences from Hollywood stars and people around the world.

Ghanaian stars were not left out.

Joeslyn Dumas said he will forever remain her superhero. “You fought quietly, the world didn’t understand and instead of praying with you we vilified and trolled you for your drastic weight loss... we must learn to be kinder to one another,we are all fighting silent battles. Rest in Power my forever superhero. Thank you for the lessons”.

“The BATTLES we FIGHT,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,Secretly. Please pay attention to the other side of our world. Its crazy in our closets..Very crazy. Its just by grace. Be Kind. Rest well Champ,” Gloria Sarfo noted.

Fred Nuamah was shocked: “What a life? We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

Van Vicker’s jaw dropped when he heard the sudden death. “Oh my brother. My jaw dropped when I heard. Rest In Peace. You shall forever be THE BLACK PANTHER.”

“Chadwick Boseman. Rest well King. We don’t always know what others are going through,” Ama K. Abebrese stated.

Lydia Forson said she lost a friend and didn’t notice. “Yo. I feel like I lost a friend and I didn’t even know him. I remember how people online were trolling him after his weight loss and said some pretty nasty things. Y’all need to always remember that the people you talk about on here are REAL and sometimes going through battles you’ll never know or understand. Even though Black Panther was just a movie, it really did something for the black race and inspired us all.

Imagine giving us all these great movies and performances while battling to survive. What a remarkable man. To many of us Chadwick Boseman will forever remain our T’Challa. What such shit news to wake to.”

Rapper D Black stated: “Let who has watered be watered .......May the Lord God Almighty watch over your soul”.

Sonnie Badu said no one knows tomorrow. “No one knows tomorrow... Lord teach us to numbers our days .... RIP”.

“Rest In Peace Super hero .so heartbreaking,” Zynnel Zuh stated.

Samini felt his impact. “Until #blackpanther all we knew were white #superheroes .. I went to see this movie first to be sure it was good for kids and then I took the entire family the next day to go see and my sons have never gotten over this strong image of a Blackman. I’m still contemplating how to break the news to my boys especially.. my oldest is in tears but hiding it so the little ones don’t see. RIP hero. You made a mark that kick starts pride of the African superman.”

Wiyaala, Beverly Afaglo, Captain Planet of 4x4, Sammy Forson and Clemento Suarez also reacted.