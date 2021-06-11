In the midst of the shame, you found the courage to stand by me - Eugene Osafo to wife

Despite this, Victoria Lebene has served as a strong rock behind him.

And to show his appreciation on their marriage anniversary, Eugene has said ‘in the midst of the shame, the public ridicule, the insults, the trolls and the judgements, there’s only one woman who has found the courage to stand by me and doing everything as a wife.’

In a long Instagram post, he wrote: “So many things were said after our marriage and I am ashamed and disappointed in myself for everything that has happened in the past few days. I am strong in the midst of all this because of ONLY one person in my life, my powerful wife, VICTORIA LEBENE MEKPAH now MRS. OSAFO-NKANSAH. I was single and wasn’t finding real love. I never knew I would find a permanent place in the heart of one woman but guess what, I chose to marry the forever beautiful Victoria Lebene. Some said I married a slay queen, some said I like big ass so it will never work and some said I was too broke to marry her. But she came in and changed everything that was said.