The 23-year-old, who brags of having about 30 people on her payroll from her 4 businesses, visited the campus of the K.T.U with her “Start Now” empowerment tour and as part of the talk show, she was honoured with a citation.

Fella’s lifestyle as captured in some headlines ranging from how Efia Odo accused her of sleeping with men for goodies to how her wine shop and cars were seized by her sponsors (men she apparently dated) fueled some backlash targeted at her when she embarked on an entrepreneurial tour to empower young girls.

Some critics hold the perspective that Medikal’s girlfriend, with how her scandals perceive her, doesn’t hold the feat to mentor young girls but the S.R.C of the Koforidua Technical University has seen otherwise, hence, presenting her with a citation of honour.

Read what the citation says below.

“You toiled to make dreams come true for most women around the globe. A feminist, a leader per excellence, you became a source of empowerment for women. Time and time again, you consistently manifested singular willingness to render your support to the world. The level of activism and diligence you have displayed towards the growth and protection of feminism is greatly appreciated. Indeed, we are grateful for your efforts in promoting feminism in Ghana".