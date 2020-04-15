The actress has been under severe backlash and mockery over the song which has seen social media users trolling her for doing a poor job on the track. Nevertheless, Fella Makafui wants to make things clear that the song was recorded just for fun.

Speaking on Okay FM to Abeiku Santana, the 24-year-old made it known that the boredom caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, is what pushed her into husband’s studio at home to record the song.“You know this lockdown everyone is bored and my husband has a studio at home so we just decided to do something," she said.

"It is not like I am coming to take it personal, I’ve launched my production recently and ready to shoot movies soon before this lockdown. So it’s not like I am coming to do music, I am just doing it for the fun of it ” she said in Twi.

Medikal and Fella Makafui

During the interview monitored by pulse.com.gh, the actress who got married to 26-year-old Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, further emphasized that “so basically I am an entertainer. I am not just limited to acting, there are others too who act and do a lot of things, so this one is just for fun”.

Watch the video below if you haven’t heard Fella’s song which has left everybody talking about it.