The song comes off as the actress’ first solo song after she fearured on her husband’s hit single “Omo Ada”. Fella Makafui speaking about “Over” on Okay FM before its release said she was inspired by the lockdown to cook something for her fans.

According to the 24-year-old, her decision to do drop the song does not mean she is coming to do music fulltime as she reiterated that “Over” is to only entertain her fans whilst they stay home to stop the spread.

The less than two minutes track is a fast tempo tune and it came with a short video shot at her home, featuring her new Benz gift she received from Medikal. Watch it below and don’t forget your reviews are welcomed.