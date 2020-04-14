In a rather interesting plot twist, instead of dropping a diss song for Asem just like Kweku Smoke did, Pappy Kojo rides on Asem’s open freestyle diss – which is also targeted at Sarkodie – and trolls him effortlessly.

He took to Twitter Monday, April 13, to share a TikTok video mimicking Asem on his first freestyle diss to Sarkodie.

Pappy Kojo took his time to work on the video because his appearance in the video makes it apparent. He dressed just like Asem in his first freestyle and got his body language and reactions on point.

The video has amassed nearly 100k views and has been retweeted over 3k times. Fellow rapper Joey B and producers Guilty Beatz and Magnom reacted to the video.

Asem hasn't reacted to the video yet.

Watch the full video below.