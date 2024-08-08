ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

French athlete Alice Finot proposes to boyfriend after breaking record (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

French track and field athlete Alice Finot celebrated breaking a record at the 2024 Paris Olympics in an unexpected way—with a proposal!

French athlete Alice Finot
French athlete Alice Finot

Recommended articles

Although she didn’t secure a medal, she still earned a place in the record books. Finot crossed the finish line with a time of 8:58.67, breaking the European steeplechase record.

French athlete Alice Finot
French athlete Alice Finot French athlete Alice Finot Pulse Ghana

After the race, Finot surprised her boyfriend by getting down on one knee and proposing to him. The NBC Olympics & Paralympics X account posted a clip of the grand romantic gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Finot holds up what appears to be a pin as her boyfriend wipes tears away from his eyes. He accepts her proposal, and the two sweetly embrace as the crowd applauds.

Finot is not the first Olympian during the Summer Games to profess her love after an event.

French athlete Alice Finot
French athlete Alice Finot French athlete Alice Finot Pulse Ghana

Chinese badminton player Huang Yaqiong won a gold medal with her mixed doubles partner, Zheng Siwei, on 2 August, just minutes before her boyfriend popped the question.

Liu Yuchen, who is also a member of China’s Olympic badminton team, knelt on one knee after Huang left the podium and asked her to marry him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Images from the proposal show Liu smiling as a tearful Huang covers her mouth in shock. She accepted and later showed off her sparkling engagement ring to photographers.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Addo and Mahama

Top 10 Ghanaian political campaign songs that won’t be forgotten soon

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests

Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Tontolet]

If politics will make you unfollow me, go ahead - Tonto Dikeh on supporting Tinubu

Nana Aba Anamoah

Tell us what your party did to Mahama too - Nana Aba tells Nana Addo