French athlete Alice Finot proposes to boyfriend after breaking record (VIDEO)

Although she didn’t secure a medal, she still earned a place in the record books. Finot crossed the finish line with a time of 8:58.67, breaking the European steeplechase record.

French athlete Alice Finot Pulse Ghana

After the race, Finot surprised her boyfriend by getting down on one knee and proposing to him. The NBC Olympics & Paralympics X account posted a clip of the grand romantic gesture.

In the video, Finot holds up what appears to be a pin as her boyfriend wipes tears away from his eyes. He accepts her proposal, and the two sweetly embrace as the crowd applauds.

Finot is not the first Olympian during the Summer Games to profess her love after an event.

Chinese badminton player Huang Yaqiong won a gold medal with her mixed doubles partner, Zheng Siwei, on 2 August, just minutes before her boyfriend popped the question.

Liu Yuchen, who is also a member of China’s Olympic badminton team, knelt on one knee after Huang left the podium and asked her to marry him.

