Funny Face buys second-hand jeep, names it after his third child, Kimberlyn (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has added a second-hand jeep to his fleet of cars.

Funny Face and baby mama with their three children

According to Funny Face, the car is named after Kimberlyn, his third child with baby-mama Vanessa Nicole. Kim comes after Funny Face's set of twins, Ella and Bella.

He said he is back from the grave after the new purchase and that his enemies failed to bury him, adding that he will use the car to chase all his enemies into ‘hellfire.’

“GYE NYAME…NEW TOY ... I name dis car KIMBERLYN…my last born with VANNESSA 3 children , my #ELLAandBELLA my baby KIMBERLYN .. eigh and ASEDA their step sister.. TO JEHOVAH ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY ... THE KING IS BACK FROM THE GRAVE .. THEY THOUGHT THEY BURIED HIM. SAaaaawwww now come try.. I go use dis car chase u all into HELL FIRE ..EVIL PEOPLE,” he captioned a video of his latest car.

Meanwhile, Funny Face is expecting another set of twins with a different baby mama.

According to him, he impregnated a lady who was there for him during his recent drama with his baby mama.

He revealed on Hitz FM on Monday, June 21, that he was going through depression and a lady popped up to be there for him.

Funny Face said the lady fulfilled her promise but during the period, he couldn’t control his libido and ended up impregnating her.

“I’m expecting another set of twins; two boys. But not with Vanessa,” he told Andy Dosty. “It was when I was going through depression.”

“One lady thought she would be there for me and she did until she bend down to pick something. That was when we had sex, and now, I’m expecting two boys,” he disclosed.

