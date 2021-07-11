Funny Face buys second-hand jeep, names it after his third child, Kimberlyn (VIDEO)

He said he is back from the grave after the new purchase and that his enemies failed to bury him, adding that he will use the car to chase all his enemies into ‘hellfire.’

“GYE NYAME…NEW TOY ... I name dis car KIMBERLYN…my last born with VANNESSA 3 children , my #ELLAandBELLA my baby KIMBERLYN .. eigh and ASEDA their step sister.. TO JEHOVAH ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY ... THE KING IS BACK FROM THE GRAVE .. THEY THOUGHT THEY BURIED HIM. SAaaaawwww now come try.. I go use dis car chase u all into HELL FIRE ..EVIL PEOPLE,” he captioned a video of his latest car.

Meanwhile, Funny Face is expecting another set of twins with a different baby mama.

According to him, he impregnated a lady who was there for him during his recent drama with his baby mama.

He revealed on Hitz FM on Monday, June 21, that he was going through depression and a lady popped up to be there for him.

Funny Face said the lady fulfilled her promise but during the period, he couldn’t control his libido and ended up impregnating her.

“I’m expecting another set of twins; two boys. But not with Vanessa,” he told Andy Dosty. “It was when I was going through depression.”