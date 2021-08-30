Funny Face goes into depression again, attempts suicide and calls out Baby Mama (VIDEO)

In the video, Funny Face spoke about Vanessa Nicole, the mother of his children, saying that "fear women, if you hear the latest news of what someone has done, it ok I am tired, I can't continue and die. a b*tch will always be a b*tch and a whore will always be whore, fu*k it, kill me now".

This new episode of the actor's depression is coming just a few months after he came out from the Accra Psychiatric Hospital where he was in rehabilitation. He was arrested for firing a gunshots during a confrontation with a beer bar owner.

In February this year, during a hearing at the Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko, Ghana Police has been ordered to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital for two weeks. His Lordship explained that the Ghanaian actor does not sound normal.

Detailing the reason behind this ruling, His Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko explained in a report by myjoyonline.com that Funny Face may be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression.

Whilst receiving treatment at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Funny Face reunited with Vanessa Nicole, who now have 3 children with the actor.

Vanessa Nicole, left the actor's home about 14 months ago after their relationship turned sour with accusations of infidelity and domestic violence which turned dramatic on social media. After coming out from rehab, he promised to marry his baby mama, however, he has called off their relationship again.

"AY3KA depression has finally finished me. GYE NYAME. I don’t think I can survive dis one .. 7th depression.. hmmm #FunnyFans @funnyfansofficial pls pls pray for me .. dis is too painful .. Aaoo everybody is getting a woman .. yaw Boateng.. go take woman Aaah .. you go take cobra … thinking she would love you? Hmmm, dis time revelations Are too much !!! Ryt Infront of ur eyes .. YAW BOATENG choose live and live ooo yooo," he wrote.