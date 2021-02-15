During a hearing at the Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko, Ghana Police has been ordered to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital for two weeks. The Judge explained that the Ghanaian actor does not sound normal.

Detailing the reason behind this ruling, Justice Ebenezer Osei Darko explained in a report by myjoyonline.com that Funny Face may be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression.

Funny Face was arrested on Monday 8th February for causing a disturbance in a Kasoa bar after he lost a fight.

According to the Ghana Police, Funny Face was granted bail. The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong detailing what caused his first arrest told Joy News that Funny Face had gone to the bar where a misunderstanding ensued between him and the owner.

She said although the two were separated, Funny Face went home and returned with a gun, and fired warning shots. Funny Face filed a police report against the owner of the drinking pub for assault after sustaining injuries during the fight.

DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong added that the bartender was also arrested for assaulting Funny Face but granted bail whilst police continues investigations into the reports.

However, this morning, Funny Face shared a video of him handcuffed in a vehicle with a police officer and wrote "GYE NYAME, jailed again yesterday afternoon ... till dis morning ... been taking to Ofankor circuit court."

Funny Face added that " GOD is in control" whilst informing "funny fans' to "spread dis video ... justice for funny face".