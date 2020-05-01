Funny Face in the past few days has been ranting and wailing consistently on social media over how Kalybos, Lil Win and Bismark The Joke have betrayed him. This morning he has disclosed that his second marriage has also broken down because his pregnant wife has parked out of their marital home.

Ghanaian film producer, Kofas, speaking about Funny Face’s issues on Neat FM has said that “Funny Face has a problem but if you are careful talking about it, you might insult him because in our part of the world we don’t take mental health seriously”.

Strongly recommending a psychological help for the actor, he added that “Funny Face is going through and it baffles when I watch him from afar because I know that he needs help, he needs mental health assistance and he said that in one of his videos that he is going through emotional trauma”.

screenshot of Funny Face's now-deleted post

“The painful part is that usually, the one who needs help has no idea that he needs it, so I’ll plead that if we have mental health experts, some of these people should reach out to him” Kofi Asamoah concluded. Watch the video below.