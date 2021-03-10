In an Instagram post, Funny Face said he saw Akrobeto while driving and stopped him to have a prattle.

“They said my nephew has gone mad but at long last, the battle has ended,” Akrobeto, who had smiles written all over his face, said in the video Funny Face shared.

“I have seen him and he is strong and healthy. I thank God. He will never go mad. I break it in Jesus’ name.”

Funny Face continued from where Akrobeto ended, saying he is new and fresh after his admission at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and now beginning life all over again.

“God bless you all. Get to see the new me and the fresh me. Beginning of freshness, and I'm starting all over from class one,” he stated.

Describing his two-week experience at the psychiatric hospital, Funny Face revealed that it was not easy and that common laughter could attract an injection. He said it was difficult for normal patients to even laugh.

“You will receive injection when you misbehave,” he revealed, adding, “Even when you laugh, you will be given an injection. People couldn't laugh.”

