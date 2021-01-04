This comes after photos of the Ghanaian boxer bleaching again has gone viral. Apart from the bleaching, Bukom Banku is as well fixing eyelashes and according to him, the move is to make him trend again to revive his relevance.

Last year, Gh One TV hired the boxer for a show dubbed "Bukom Banku Live". However, as his new photos popped up, the management of the TV has issued a statement that Bukom Banku's show has ended.

"Bukom Banku and management of GHOne TV wish to express our sincerest gratitude to cherished viewers and sponsors of the Bukom Banku Live show and the general public, " a Tweet from Gh One TV's verified Twitter account stated.

The statement continued that "the show will not be returning to your screens this January having served the purpose for which it was created during the political campaign season. In its short life span, the show built an ardent following and made a considerable impact in a number of slum communities".

The Bukom based boxer, real name Braimah Isaac Kamoko, confirmed the statement during a recent interview with SVTV in which he said "It was a four-month contract and it has ended. I was not sacked as people are saying. The show was to release tension before and during the elections,” Bukom said.

”My mother (Nana Aba) and father (Bola Ray) are at GhOne and I love them. So I will go back if they call me, ” he added. Hear more from him in the video below.