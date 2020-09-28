The hiplife musician quitting music after nearly two decades in the industry, but has some few words to say.

According to the “Asesa” hitmaker, most Ghanaians love to listen to trash than quality music.

Kontihene told Abeiku Santana on the latest episode of “Atuu” on UTV that, “I’m not trying to undermine anyone’s work but when you listen to some songs [by Ghanaian musicians], they lack content.”

He also added that he is not quitting music because of competition, but because he believes in ‘times and seasons’. He feels it’s time to move onto a different venture.

“I doubt if I’ll do anymore music. I’m believing in God to change the story and sequence...it’s a life cycle and I can’t be doing the same thing till I die,” he added.

Kontihene made a comeback in 2015 with “Dedeede” featuring Ponobiom after years of hiatus. He followed up with a remix with Pappy Kojo, and dropped a couple of fairly hit singles, including “Di”, “Sakoaba”, and “Tricks”.

He dropped his last album, titled “Sankofo” in 2016. The album has eight songs and features Nero X, Yaa Pono, engineer Amadaa, Obibini and Qweci (Ded Buddy).

Kontihene made his debut on the Ghanaian music scene with “Nyankonton” in 2000. He went ahead to sweep all top awards at the Ghana Music Awards that year.

He then released “Nsoroma” (2002), “Awia” (2003), “Esum” (2005), “Mununkun” (2006) and the “All Star Gospel Medley” (2007) to popular acclaim.

Watch his interview below.