The “Moesha” hitmaker is dragging Aisha Modi to court for some statement she made on ‘The Delay Show’ a few weeks ago regarding how she sponsored Obrafour’s project and got nothing in return.

In the said interview, Aisha Modi claimed that she single-handedly invested an amount of $45,000 into Obrafour’s famous “Kasiebo” album which he dropped a decade ago but got nothing in return.

“I produced Obrafour’s ‘Kasiebo’” she said. “I invested close to $45k, but I didn’t even get GHS1 from the song. I did this investment at a time when I didn’t even have a plot of land or a house.”

And when Obrafour’s team denied the claim, Aisha furiously fired back at them, insisting that she truly helped the former Last Two label signee and in return received ungratefulness.

But Obrafour is back to pursue the case in court because he believes his image has been brought into disrepute.

In a writ sighted by Pulse.com.gh, Obrafour has ordered Aisha Modi and Delay to ‘publicly withdraw and apologise to him for the defamatory words against his reputation through the Daily Guide and other media platforms where the statements were published’.

He also demanded ‘general and punitive damages for libel in the sum of Eight Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC800,000)’, and further ordered her to restrain from making further defamatory statements against him and his brand.

However, in response, Aisha said the damages Obrafour is demanding is too small and thinks it should be increased because the rapper is in need of money.

“In 2009, which is 11 years ago, you were begging me for help. I gave you a place to sleep in abroad when you visited, even though you had families living there,” she said in a live Instagram video yesterday.

“Come and sue Delay and I for GHC800,000. I know you need money so I'm going to do savings for you. GHC800,000 lawsuit is too small. You should sue me for GHC3,000,000. Even if I have to spend $1,000,000 to fight you both for booth and expose the evil in you to the rest of the world, I will.”

She warned Orbrafour, saying: “The path you are treading is slippery. The unknown spirit that touched my heart to help you when you needed help with judge you. You will reap whatever you sow.”

She added: “Some top dignitaries in the country have advised me. Rev Obofour and his wife have called me and Otumfour's young brother Nana Bonsu has also called.”

Watch Aisha Modi fire back at Obrafour below.