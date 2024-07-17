Give them the entire area's chores - Nana Aba slams politicians campaign tactics

Pulse Ghana

In response, she urged constituents to challenge such politicians with extensive tasks, even involving the entire neighbourhood if necessary, should they attempt such tactics again.

“Politicians pretending to care by fanning the fire, washing clothes, etc., for their targets ahead of elections annoys me the most. When they show up like that, give them the entire neighbourhood’s chores,” her post read.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s comments come after a viral video featuring NDC’s Asokwa parliamentary candidate, Amoh Kamel, participating in similar acts like unbraiding constituents’ hair and cooking banku during a door-to-door campaign.

As Ghana’s 2024 general election gets nearer, politicians in the country will have their A-game on, trying all they can to win the support of the voters.

In the past, we have seen politicians engaging in activities they would normally not engage in, like coming to the homes of electorates, eating with them, and helping them with house chores.