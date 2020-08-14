The couple tied the knot in a traditional fashion on Wednesday, August 13, in Accra in a glamourous style.

The ceremony was graced by some top Ghanaian celebrities including Ceccy Twum, Nana Ama McBrown and Majid Michel.

Joe Mettle, after the wedding, took to his Instagram page to share a photo with his wife with a caption that says: “God did it. We want to say thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us and even the ones who couldn’t make it but still celebrated with us. God bless you.”

Their traditional wedding will be followed by a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.