Gyakie adds her voice to the growing calls for the reduction of data prices

Popular Ghanaian singer Gyakie has called on telecommunications companies in Ghana to reduce the cost of mobile data.
Gyakie argued that making data cheaper would benefit both consumers and telcos. She pointed out that lower data costs could attract more subscribers, ultimately leading to higher profits for the companies.
Her post suggested that an increase in users could be achieved if data were made more affordable, which would, in turn, boost revenue for telecom providers.
The singer’s message received a lot of likes and comments, with many Ghanaians supporting her stance. In the comments section, many netizens praised Gyakie for speaking out on an issue that affects a large portion of the population.
Many agreed with her concerns, expressing frustration over the high cost of data in the country.
The high cost of internet data in Ghana has sparked a national outcry, particularly among the youth, who see affordable internet as a gateway to numerous opportunities. Despite the rapid digital transformation globally, many young Ghanaians find themselves sidelined due to exorbitant data prices.
This has led to a spirited digital campaign led by tech influencer Tech in Twi and prominent creator Kwadwo Sheldon, urging the government and the National Communications Authority (NCA) to take immediate action to reduce data costs.
The clamour for a reduction in data costs prompted the NCA to release a statement earlier in July. They assured Ghanaians that data prices would drop soon. Their director claimed that the implementation of a new network would lessen operational expenses. Despite this promise, Ghanaians on social media are still lamenting the high costs of data.