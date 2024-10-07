Habiba Sinare: All you need to know about ex-wife of Black Stars' Majeed Waris

In a heartfelt interview with MzGee on the show 'Just Being Us', Habiba opened up about the challenges that led to the breakdown of their relationship, shedding light on her personal struggles and emotional turmoil.
Habiba Sinare has recently been in the news following her candid revelation about the dissolution of her marriage to Black Stars striker Majeed Waris.
About Habiba Sinare
Habiba Sinare is a renowned Ghanaian actress, film producer, and entrepreneur, born on January 22, 1997. Known for her roles in movies like “18,” she has earned accolades including ‘Best Actress of the Year.’
Beyond acting, Habiba is a humanitarian and recently completed a master’s degree in public health. She is also the founder of Yaseen Films, named after her son.
Her journey from medical school dropout to a celebrated figure in the entertainment industry is truly inspiring.
Habiba Sinare is the daughter of Alhaji Sinare, a former NDC Member of Parliament for Central Ayawaso and Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and she is also the niece of renowned actress Kalsoum Sinare.
Career Achievements
After making the bold decision to leave medical school, Habiba fully immersed herself in the entertainment industry. Her self-produced movie 18 was a breakthrough, earning 13 nominations at the 2020 Ghana Movie Awards. This success helped solidify her position as a talented actress and producer. She has since featured in various films such as The Deal, Kadara, and Savannah, gaining widespread recognition for her performances.
The Breakdown of the Marriage
According to Habiba, the primary reason for her marriage's failure was Waris's tendency to prioritise his family over their relationship.
She expressed that this behaviour caused her significant distress, leading her to confront him about his choices. In a moment that she describes as particularly painful, Waris admitted that he would always place his family before her.
This revelation deeply hurt Habiba and played a significant role in their separation, even as they shared a child together.
"I always say that my child was meant to come into the world. He asked me, ‘Why won’t you come back?’ I told him, 'I’m done. There’s nothing left. I don’t feel anything for you anymore. When I was leaving, he said he wouldn’t choose me over his family. That hurt me deeply," she shared.
Habiba recounted how this pivotal moment changed everything for her. She reflected on the profound impact of his words, stating, "That sentence still echoes in my life. When he said that, I thought, ‘Wow, I wasn’t family after all.’ When you’re angry, you can say things that go too far. Sometimes you don’t mean them, but words are powerful. I’m someone who takes words seriously."
Since the revelation, Habiba has faced both support and criticism from the public. Many have rallied behind her, commending her bravery for speaking out about her experiences. However, others have scrutinised her decision to share such personal details, leading to discussions about privacy and the pressures faced by public figures.
Habiba and Majeed Waris' divorce controversies
Waris and Habiba married in 2017 but divorced after just sixteen months. Reports suggested that Waris was denied access to his son by Habiba and that she had hidden herself from him for some time, leading to further controversies and their eventual divorce.
Awards and Recognitions
Throughout her career, Habiba has garnered several awards and nominations. She won Best Actress of the Year at the 2020 Tertiary Entertainment Awards and received the Best Performance Award at the Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 18. Her humanitarian efforts also earned her a Humanitarian Award at the Ghana Innovation Awards in 2020.