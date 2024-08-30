ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

He is a crybaby - KOKA criticises Stonebwoy over his Grammys comment

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has criticised Stonebwoy for his remarks about being excluded from a recent Grammys hiplife tribute.

Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA
Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA

Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA
Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA

The outspoken entertainment pundit opined that the dancehall artiste's comments were unfounded. KOKA argued that Stonebwoy's TGMA Artiste of the Year award win does not entitle him to a place among hiplife music pioneers.

"He has lost it. He is not current. The fact that you are the Artiste of the Year does not warrant that you should be in the past history," KOKA remarked.

He further stated that Stonebwoy is unnecessarily ranting about the hiplife tribute and that many Ghanaians would have defended his inclusion if he had a legitimate case. KOKA also labelled the BHIM Nation president as a crybaby.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

"He doesn't have a case. That is why he is talking for himself. If he had a case, the community would speak for him, but this one is more like a rant. He is a crybaby," KOKA added.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has responded to criticism over his comments on a recent GRAMMY article discussing the history of hiplife music in Ghana.

The article explored the origins and evolution of hiplife from the late 90s to the present, highlighting pioneers like Reggie Rockstone, Mzbel, and Obrafour, as well as newer artists who are keeping the genre alive

However, the article also mentioned Black Sherif and King Paluta for their contributions to putting Ghanaian music on the global stage, a move that Stonebwoy criticised.

Dorcas Agambila

