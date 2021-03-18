The “Party Gbee” hitmaker lost his father Alex Afoakwa Nuamah, also known as Coach, in February this year at the age of 71.

His final funeral rites was held over the weekend at Kumasi Bomso in the Ashanti Region. Krymi’s label mate Dr Drew was spotted at the funeral.

Krymi described burying his father as ‘my time to taste bitterness on my tongue’ and said he ‘knew a day like this would come but I didn’t know it will be this hard and have no idea how to deal with it’.

He shared heart-breaking photos from the ceremony with the caption: “This was my time to taste bitterness on my tongue. Through the heart pounding ‘chest-in-deep’ pain and tears, family is all could ease the fall!

Dad; I knew a day like this would come but I didn’t know it will be this hard and have no idea how to deal with it. Believing that u are in a better place, please intercede on our behalf and know that you will never depart from our hearts. Fair thee well daddy.

Friends who came, friends who gave and friends who called/texted to show their sympathy and to mourn with us I consider as family and the very best party of family. God richly increase where ever there is reduction and replenish what has been taken.

From my Mother, siblings and the entire family we say Thank You!”