The “Hol’It” hitmaker and the rising songstress and nudist had a brief romantic affair a few years ago and during that period, Goddess learnt a lot about the dancehall star and his bedroom preferences.

According to her, Shatta Wale lasts more than an hour in bed, saying the least he has gone is one and a half hours.

“You can’t put Junior [Shatta Wale] on a scale,” she told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview. “I’m yet to meet a man in Ghana or outside the country that’s way better than Junior.”

Shatta Wale and Ginger Goddess

She continued: “Who f**ks for two minutes? Who does that? Is the person sick or tired? He goes for hours. I think the least he has ever gone is an hour and a half.”

On his favourite sex position, Goddess revealed that he enjoys spooning – a form of a rear-entry position, the other being the doggy style position.

“His favourite sex position is spooning,” she revealed. “He always wanted to be on the side with my big thigh on him.”