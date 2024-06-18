How Afrostar Kids welcomed Afronita and Abigail after Britain's Got Talent success

The two dancers, who secured third place in the popular competition, were greeted by a large crowd, including young dancers from Afronita's Afrostar Kids Academy.

The airport was filled with excitement as the children from Afrostar Kids Academy waited eagerly for Afronita and Abigail. Dressed in colourful outfits, the kids celebrated the return of their mentor and her dance partner.

The duo's impressive performances on Britain's Got Talent have endeared them to dance lovers across the globe and significantly boosted their popularity. Ghanaians have expressed their excitement over their achievements and return to the country.

Videos of the warm welcome they received at Kotoka International Airport have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips that surfaced, the kids danced excitedly with their mentor at the airport.