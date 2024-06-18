How Afrostar Kids welcomed Afronita and Abigail after Britain's Got Talent success

The two magnificent display at this year’s Britain’s Got Talent which secured them the third spot.
Talented Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail, following their exploits on Britain's Got Talent, arrived in Ghana on Monday, 17 June 2024, to a warm and enthusiastic welcome at Kotoka International Airport.
The two dancers, who secured third place in the popular competition, were greeted by a large crowd, including young dancers from Afronita's Afrostar Kids Academy.
The airport was filled with excitement as the children from Afrostar Kids Academy waited eagerly for Afronita and Abigail. Dressed in colourful outfits, the kids celebrated the return of their mentor and her dance partner.
The duo's impressive performances on Britain's Got Talent have endeared them to dance lovers across the globe and significantly boosted their popularity. Ghanaians have expressed their excitement over their achievements and return to the country.
Videos of the warm welcome they received at Kotoka International Airport have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips that surfaced, the kids danced excitedly with their mentor at the airport.
Afronita and her protégé, Abigail, made Ghanaians proud with their performance in the finals of the competition, which earned them third place. Their energetic performances frequently earned standing ovations from the judges and the audience.