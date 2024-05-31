Watch stellar performance that shot Afronitaa and Abigail to BGT finals (video)'

Dancing to a medley of popular hits including Fuse ODG’s “Azonto,” Beyoncé’s “Run The World,” and Toofan’s “Gweta,” their performance was a testament to their versatility and energy.

Afronitaaa and Abigail graced the stage in stunning locally made red attire adorned with the colours of the Ghanaian national flag, which added to the visual spectacle.

Simon Cowell, one of the show's judges, was notably impressed by their performance, remarking, “What is happening behind me is more important than what I say.”

This sentiment was shared by the audience, who gave Afronitaaa and Abigail a standing ovation, showering them with praise even during the judges' evaluation.

The official Instagram page of Britain's Got Talent confirmed the duo's success with a celebratory post: “Your votes have sent Abigail & Afronitaaa straight through to Sunday’s FINAL! Congratulations! #BGT.”

