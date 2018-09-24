news

Actress Rosemond Brown who is know for Twi speaking has been spotted in a video with Clemento Suarez speaking fluent English.

She was spotted in a new play titled 'You Play Me I Play You' TVC asking for money from her 'dad' (Clemento Suarez) to attend but on one condition -- she needs to prove her dad wrong on her fluency in English language.

And guess what? She dropped some 'heavy' vocabularies -- leaving her dad in shock. You should see the rest for yourself.

Synopsis: 'You play me I play you' is a light stage play comedy set in for the 5th Ghana Theater festival.

The stage play follows the lives of two good friends who goes on a cat and mouse chase trying to outwit each other to turn the other in as the wanted criminal.

What do you do when you find out the criminal you're looking for is yourself?

After finding out what the reward for helping the police in the search and arrest of a fugitive is, two good friends goes on a cat and mouse chase trying to outwit each other to turn the other in as the wanted criminal. As the police comes in to make their arrest, they realize their mistake. Outwitting the police is going to be a challenge.

The comedy series features comedic actors Clemento Suarez, Lawyer Nti, Chapman, Rosemond Brown and Ghana 2Pac.

The play is written by the late Efo Kojo Mawugbe and directed by Fiifi Coleman.

'You Play Me I Play You' premieres this Saturday, September 29 2018, at the National Theatre in Accra and tickets are going for GHC50 single and double GHC80.

Watch trailer below: