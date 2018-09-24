Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to the movies


Video How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to "You Play Me, I Play You"

'You Play Me I Play You' will be shown at the National Theatre on the 29th September, 2018,tickets are going for GHC50 single and double GHC80.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Actress Rosemond Brown who is know for Twi speaking has been spotted in a video with Clemento Suarez speaking fluent English.

She was spotted in a new play titled 'You Play Me I Play You'  TVC asking for money from her 'dad' (Clemento Suarez) to attend but on one condition -- she needs to prove her dad wrong on her fluency in English language.

And guess what? She dropped some 'heavy' vocabularies -- leaving her dad in shock. You should see the rest for yourself.

Synopsis: 'You play me I play you' is a light stage play comedy set in for the 5th Ghana Theater festival.

The stage play follows the lives of two good friends who goes on a cat and mouse chase trying to outwit each other to turn the other in as the wanted criminal.

What do you do when you find out the criminal you're looking for is yourself?

After finding out what the reward for helping the police in the search and arrest of a fugitive is, two good friends goes on a cat and mouse chase trying to outwit each other to turn the other in as the wanted criminal. As the police comes in to make their arrest, they realize their mistake. Outwitting the police is going to be a challenge.

play

 

The comedy series features comedic actors Clemento Suarez, Lawyer Nti, Chapman, Rosemond Brown and Ghana 2Pac.

The play is written by the late Efo Kojo Mawugbe and directed by Fiifi Coleman.

'You Play Me I Play You' premieres this Saturday, September 29 2018, at the National Theatre in Accra and tickets are going for GHC50 single and double GHC80.

READ MORE: 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony

Watch trailer below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church
Pappy Kojo: I used to make pizza in Italy, at the train station - Singer Pappy Kojo I used to make pizza in Italy, at the train station - Singer
Menzgold Saga: ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard on Menzgold Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard on Menzgold
Jezz: See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Wale Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Wale
Wow: I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah 1 vows Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September – Ibrah 1 vows
Video: I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Wale Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Video: Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to church
Shatta Wale: My songs go unnoticed because of the hardship under Akufo-Addo Shatta Wale My songs go unnoticed because of the hardship under Akufo-Addo
Celebrity News: Marriage has made me responsible - Stonebwoy Celebrity News Marriage has made me responsible - Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
2 Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September –...bullet
3 Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photobullet
4 Video 'I used fame to sleep with ladies' - Pappy Kojobullet
5 Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
6 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares Illuminati...bullet
7 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet
8 Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger...bullet
9 Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits...bullet
10 Missing In Action 2016 VGMA trolls got me depressed –...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 5 awesome movies to watch with bae this weekend
Movie Premiere Private screening of “Lucky” thrills ahead of September 7 premiere
Pulse List 7 Kumawood actors we love to see on our TV screens
“3 Suitors 1 Husband” Stage play to be staged at National Theatre September 22
Crazy Ride The Ebo Whyte's 'one man show' returns this weekend
Relationship Tips 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
Movie Newest film makers Abstrakte successfully break all the rules with “LUCKY.”

Top Videos

1 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubaibullet
2 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
3 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
4 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta...bullet
8 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
9 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
10 Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in...bullet

Celebrities

My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugene
Singer Kuami Eugene admits he is single and ready to mingle if...
Quophi Okyeame
Back again I’m still a musician – Quophi Okyeame
Timaya
Timaya After cutting off his dreadlocks 6 years ago, singer has it back on! [Photo]
Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy
Wow Rev. Eastwood Anaba lauds Stonebwoy
X
Advertisement