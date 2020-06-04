His comment comes after Sarkodie asked Sammy Gyamfi – NDC’s National Communication Officer – to retract and apologise for a contentious cartoon he tweeted this week.

Sammy Gyamfi’s tweet sought to compare the death of black American George Floyd to Electoral Commission’s decision to collate new voter’s register but faced backlash immediately.

The SarkCess Music label boss called out Sammy Gyamfi for the tweet and asked him to retract and apologise.

But Kevin Taylor says the multiple BET winner is in no position to criticise Sammy Gyamfi’s tweet.

“Sarkodie knows nothing about politics. He only talks politics when the NDC is in power,” he said on his online show ‘With All Due Respect’. “In 2015-2016, he released about three songs, yelling like a goat. He has lost his talent and now stuck abroad.”

“This is the same Sarkodie who didn’t apologise for branding Krobo women as prostitutes. He is a hypocrite.”

He said Sarkodie is supposed to use his influence to pressure the government of Ghana to jet Ghanaians who are stuck abroad home.

Watch the full video below.