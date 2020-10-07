The host of ‘The Delay Show’ who is known for bragging about her achievements and constantly reminds her rivals and haters about how far she has come in the media space took to Instagram a few days ago to make people who she really is.

According to her, she is an independent woman, strong, unique, brilliant, wise, talented, elegant, and the list goes on.

She shared a new photo wearing a black dress with the caption: “I am, Bold, Wise, Kind, Fierce, Lovely, Strong, Unique, Soulful, Natural, Brilliant, Elegant, Radiant, Virtuous, Resilient, Fearless, Talented, Beautiful, Grounded, Captivating, Courageous, Breathtaking, Independent, Compassionate, I am DELAY!”

Last week Delay raised eyebrows of fans across social media after she shared a new photo showing her wedding rings on her left fingers.

It’s been weeks of speculations surrounding the TV host’s marital status and rumours of her childbirth.

On Wednesday, September 30, she ended all the speculations and rumours with an Instagram post which suggests that she is either married or no more single.

She shared a screenshot of a new ‘family page’ she created with the caption: “Follow my new page @delay_ghana ... will be posting family pictures there.”

Then, on Thursday, she made a ‘bold silent’ statement about her marital status by sharing a photo wearing wedding rings – one for traditional wedding and the other for white wedding.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram page: “Money can’t buy happiness, but poverty can’t buy anything!!!”