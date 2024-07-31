I bought it with my own money - Salma Mumin to sugar daddy claims over car purchases

In a series of posts, she was seen supervising their arrival at the port while also mentioning her intention to purchase another in 2025.

The trending footage showed the actress arriving at the Tema harbour to transport her new cars to her garage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video got many social media users flooding the comment section to share their opinions. Many wondered how she was able to afford the over $225,000 cars. While the Range Rover has a base price of $150,000, the Tesla S' starting price is $75,000.

The posts received mixed reactions, with some netizens defending her success and others expressing scepticism and criticism.

Salma Mumin takes delivery of new luxury cars, latest Range Rover and Tesla Pulse Ghana

In a video shared by media personality Doreen Avio on July 30, 2024, Salma Mumin, when asked about the comments on social media, stated, "I don't know what they're saying. I haven't seen anything."

She remained unfazed by the criticism, stating that "when God blesses you, everyone will be shocked."

ADVERTISEMENT

She, however, refused to give the price of her new car, but insisted that it was “a brand new Range Rover.”

Pulse Ghana

Actress Salma Mumin recently came out swinging against allegations that her lavish lifestyle is funded by illicit means. She maintains that she's successful today because of her entrepreneurial ventures.

In an interview on the Delay Show, Salma refuted claims that she relies on wealthy men to fund her lifestyle, insisting that her businesses fund her flashy lifestyle.

Contrary to popular misconceptions, the Seduction actress disclosed that her clothing and food enterprises have been instrumental in bankrolling her expensive life.